Montana men shoot lights out in 28-point rout at Northern Arizona

GREELEY, Colo. — Montana shot 58.7% from the floor Thursday night en route to a 94-66 men's basketball victory over Big Sky Conference foe Northern Arizona at the Walkup Skydome.

The sizzling field goal percentage — achieved on 37-of-63 shooting — was buoyed by a 9-for-17 showing from beyond the 3-point line, a rate of 52.9%. Aanen Moody led Montana with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting and a pair of 3s. Josh Vazquez added 14 points while making 4 of 5 from the arc.

Te'Jon Sawyer had 15 points while shooting 7 of 11. Dischon Thomas made 5 of 9 shots and had 13 points while Brandon Whitney scored 10 points on 3-for-6 shooting.

NAU shot 45.3% but couldn't keep pace. Carson Basham led the Lumberjacks with 15 points. Trenton McLaughlin added 12.

The victory gave the Grizzlies a 16-8 overall record and a 7-4 mark in the Big Sky standings. NAU fell to 10-14 overall and 3-7 in the league.

The Griz are back on the road Saturday when the face Northern Colorado, the second-place team in the Big Sky standings, at Bank of Colorado Arena. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m.