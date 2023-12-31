Watch Now
Montana men pick up first Big Sky triumph with win on road at Idaho State

Posted at 5:55 PM, Dec 30, 2023
POCATELLO, Idaho — The trio of Brandon Whitney, Dischon Thomas and Te'Jon Sawyer led Montana to a 76-68 Big Sky Conference win at Idaho State on Saturday.

Whitney had 20 points, Thomas scored 18 and Sawyer added 17 as UM rebouned for Thursday's loss at Weber State. The win improved the Grizzlies' overall record to 8-5 and evened their league mark at 1-1.

Montana shot 53.2% from the floor, with Whitney making 9 of 14 and Sawyer hitting 8 of 14. Thomas went 4 for 7 from 3-point range and also pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds. Whitney added seven rebounds and nine assists.

Idaho State's Brayden Parker had 24 points to lead all scorers. Kiree Huie added 17 for the Bengals.

Montana steps back out of conference play on Wednesday with a game at North Dakota State as part of the Big Sky-Summitt League Challenge.

