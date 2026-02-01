Montana men make push in 2nd half but fall short at Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A second-half push wasn't enough for the Montana men's basketball team in an 86-79 loss at Sacramento State on Saturday.

The Grizzlies trailed by 17 points at halftime — 49-32 but crawled back to within two on a layup by Money Williams with 1:07 remaining. But those were the last points Montana scored, and the Hornets closed the game by making 5 of 6 free throws, including four by Mikey Williams.

Te'Jon Sawyer erupted for 31 points to lead Montana. Money Williams added 24 points and Kenyon Aguino had 11, but the rest of the team combined for just 13 points. Sawyer also had seven rebounds while Williams dished out eight assists.

Prophet Johnson led the way for Sacramento State with 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Johnson hit 4 of 5 3-point attempts. Jahni Summers and Arman Madi each had 17 points for the Hornets.

The loss snapped Montana's four-game winning streak. The Grizzlies are now 13-10 overall and 7-3 in the Big Sky, tied for second place in the league standings with Montana State. The Griz return home to host Eastern Washington on Thursday and Idaho on Saturday.

