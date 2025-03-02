Montana men lose lead, then lose in overtime at Portland State

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Montana men's basketball team led Portland State by 11 points with less than six minutes remaining Saturday, but saw that lead evaporate and then saw their 10-game winning streak come to an end in overtime with a 79-76 defeat.

A layup by Money Williams gave the Grizzlies a 61-50 lead at the 5:24 mark of the second half. But a 13-2 run by PSU, capped by a layup from Terri Miller Jr., tied it at 63-63 with 1:00 left and eventually forced the extra period.

The Vikings took a six-point advantage in OT following a three-point play by Isaiah Johnson and a deep 3 by Qiant Myers just before the shot clock expired. Montana got within three points following three free throws by Williams with about two second left, but the Vikings were able to run out the clock.

Miller had 21 points and 11 rebounds for PSU, while Johnson added 13 points and 11 boards. Myers finished with 19 points and hit four 3s.

Pacing the Griz, Williams went off for 36 points on 11 of 22 shooting and a 12-for-15 showing from the foul line. Te'Jon Sawyer had 10 points before fouling out.

Montana (21-9, 14-3 Big Sky) will finish its regular-season schedule on Monday at home against Eastern Washington with a 9 p.m. tipoff. The Big Sky postseason tournament begins March 8 in Boise, Idaho.

