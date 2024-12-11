Montana men keep undefeated home record alive with 89-60 win over Montana Tech

MISSOULA — Montana had a slow start at home Tuesday night, turning the ball over nine times in the first half, but the Grizzlies rallied for an 89-60 win over Montana Tech to extend their unbeaten streak this season at Dahlberg Arena.

The Griz began to find their footing as Joe Pridgen ignited the offense with 11 first-half points on 5-of-6 shooting.

Eventually, Montana cleaned up the turnovers and took a 37-27 lead into halftime.

In the second half, the NAIA Orediggers made some attempts to get back in the game but the Grizzlies' 3-pointers started falling, and they shot 11 of 29 from the arc, with seven coming in the second half.

In the end Montana was too much, as Pridgen had 21 points and Money Williams finished with 20.

The Grizzlies will play Northern Iowa on Dec. 16 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, at 6 p.m.

