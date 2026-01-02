Montana men jump into Big Sky play with 78-64 win over NAU to kick off new year

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies began Big Sky Conference play on a high note with a 78-64 victory over Northern Arizona on Thursday at Dahlberg Arena.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Montana jumps into conference play with 78-64 win over NAU to kick off the new year

The Grizzlies were catapulted initially by the play of Te’Jon Sawyer and Tyler Thompson, who knocked down a combined five 3-pointers in the first half to keep Montana in a back-and-forth game.

While Montana had a solid showing on offense, the team’s 15 turnovers allowed NAU to keep the score close, especially in the first half.

Toward the end of the first half, it was Montana's Brooklyn Hicks who came alive with a momentum-swinging put-back dunk and a last-second layup to tie the score 34-34.

Montana (7-7, 1-0 Big Sky) ended the night with five players in double-digit scoring with Hicks leading the charge with 15 points.

The Grizzlies will next host Northern Colorado in a rematch of last year’s Big Sky championship on Saturday at Dahlberg Arena.

