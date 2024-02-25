Montana men handle Portland State on senior night for third consecutive victory

MISSOULA — Dischon Thomas scored 20 points Saturday as Montana celebrated senior night with an 82-73 victory over Portland State in Big Sky Conference men's basketball at Dahlberg Arena.

The win was the Grizzlies' third in a row, and lifted their overall record to 19-9 and to 10-5 in the league standings.

UM put three other players in double figures, as Aanen Moody and Brandon Whitney each scored 17 points and Te'Jon Sawyer added 13. The Grizzlies cashed in from the free throw line, making 28 of 35 from the stripe as a team.

Thomas added eight rebounds to his stat line. Laolu Oke pulled down a team-high nine boards for the Griz.

Portland State's K.J. Allen posted a double double of 24 points and 13 rebounds to pace the Vikings. In a game that featured a combined 48 fouls, Allen made 12 of 13 from the line and PSU went 24 for 31 as a team.

Montana will next travel to Cheney, Wash., to take on league-leading Eastern Washington on Thursday, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain time.