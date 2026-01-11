Montana men go quiet, slip on road at Eastern Washington, 66-65

CHENEY, Wash. — Montana went scoreless over the final 3 minutes, 56 seconds Saturday and suffered a 66-65 loss at Eastern Washington in Big Sky Conference men's basketball.

A basket by Te'Jon Sawyer gave the Grizzlies a 65-57 advantage with just under 4:00 remaining, but those were their final points. EWU closed the game on a 9-0 run, which included a pair of free throws from Alton Hamilton IV with four seconds left that gave the Eagles the winning points.

The Grizzlies had an in-bound play with less than a second left but the ball was knocked away.

Money Williams led Montana with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Brooklyn Hicks contributed 15 points and Kenyon Aguino added 11 points and seven boards.

Eastern Washington's Isaiah Moses had 20 points while making 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Hamilton and Emmett Marquardt each added 12 points for the Eagles.

Montana will next travel to play rival Montana State next Saturday in Bozeman. The Grizzlies and Bobcats will bring identical records into the contest — both are now 9-8 overall and 3-1 in Big Sky play.

