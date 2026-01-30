Montana men go on road, hand Portland State first Big Sky Conference loss

PORTLAND, Ore. — Money Williams scored 24 points and Montana handed Portland State its first conference setback of the season with a 64-60 victory in Big Sky Conference men's basketball Thursday night.

Williams made 8 of 14 shots from the floor and connected on 8 of 9 foul shots for the Grizzlies, which halted the Vikings' 15-game home winning streak. As a team, Montana made 20 of 25 from the charity stripe.

Kenyon Aguino and Grant Kepley added 10 points apiece for the Griz. Montana has now won four straight games and improved to 14-8 overall and to 8-1 in conference play to take over first-place in the Big Sky standings in terms of winning percentage.

Defense helped carry the Grizzlies in a low-scoring game, as they limited Portland State to just 18 total field goals and a shooting percentage of 38.3%. Montana finished with 12 steals, led by three from Williams.

Terri Miller Jr. led the Vikings with 15 points while Tre-Vaugn Minott finished with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds. Jaylin Henderson added 13 points for the Vikings.

Montana will now travel to face Sacramento State on Saturday night. The Hornets snapped Montana State's four-game winning streak with an 83-80 victory on Thursday.

