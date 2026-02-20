Montana men fall at Idaho State, lose for 4th time in past 5 games

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Montana men's basketball team fell on the road Thursday night 73-69 at Idaho State for its second straight loss and its fourth defeat in the past five games.

A three-point play by Gus Etchison gave ISU a 65-63 lead with 5:32 left and the Grizzlies could never reclaim the advantage. A 3-pointer by Etchison with 4:42 remaining gave the Bengals a seven-point cushion.

Money Williams made two foul shots to pull Montana within 71-69, but the Grizzlies didn't score again over the course of the final 2:42. Two Louis Bond free throws with 15 seconds left iced the game for the Bengals.

Williams finished with 19 points to lead the Grizzlies but Etchison's 29 points for Idaho State led all scorers. Etchison made 10 of 16 from the field with four 3-pointers.

With the loss, the Grizzlies fell to 14-13 overall and to 8-6 in the Big Sky. Montana next travels to face Weber State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

