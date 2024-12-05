Montana men edge South Dakota State as part of Big Sky/Summit League Challenge

MISSOULA — The Montana men fought hard against South Dakota State with tough defense and multiple clutch 3-pointers to claim a 71-67 victory as part of the annual Big Sky/Summit League Challenge.

In the first half, UM's Malik Moore found himself all over the place with shots in the paint and the perimeter scoring seven of his 16 total points in the opening 20 minutes.

Joe Pridgen was also a first-half factor, pacing the Griz with eight points and two assists to help Montana cling to a 38-27 halftime lead.

South Dakota State made a comeback effort in the second half, tying the game at the midway point of the second half at 53-53.

Matthew Mors and Damon Wilkinson both contributed to the comeback effort with 14 points each.

However, Austin Patterson's two second-half 3s and the Grizzlies' consistent scoring allowed them to hang on for the victory.

The Griz play their next game on Saturday at St. Thomas at 1:00 p.m.

