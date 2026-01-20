High School College More Sports Watch Now
Montana men bounce back with blowout win at Northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Te'Jon Sawyer scored 27 points, Money Williams added 25 and Montana blew out Northern Arizona 98-72 on Monday in Big Sky Conference men's basketball.

The Grizzlies shot 67.9% from the floor and made 13 of 22 3-point attempts. Sawyer hit 11 of his 13 field goal tries while Williams converted on 8 of 12. Tyler Thompson added 11 points, making three 3-pointers.

Williams also had six assists for Montana, which finished with 20 assists on 36 made field goals.

It was a bounce-back win for the Grizzlies, who fell 76-67 on the road to rival Montana State on Saturday.

Karl Poom had 16 points to lead Northern Arizona. The Lumberjacks shot 49.1% from the field as a team.

Montana improved to 10-9 overall and now stands at 4-2 in the Big Sky Conference. The Grizzlies returns to Dahlberg Arena to host Weber State on Thursday.

