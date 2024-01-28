Montana men bounce back, grind out 70-67 victory at Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dischon Thomas' 3-pointer with 24 seconds left gave Montana the lead and the Grizzlies held on for a 70-67 victory Saturday night at Sacramento State.

Aanen Moody made a jump shot with 1:17 left to pull the Griz within 67-66. Duncan Powell then misfired on Sac State's ensuing trip down the floor. The rebound was cleared by Brandon Whitney, which led to Thomas' 3.

The Hornets' Zee Hamoda then missed a 3-point try, and UM's Jaxon Nap followed by making 1 of 2 foul shots with eight seconds left to extend the lead to three points and cap the scoring.

Sacramento State led 67-60 with 3:49 remaining by the Griz, who lost Thursday at Portland State, didn't allow the Hornets to score for the remainder of the game.

Whitney led Montana with 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Josh Vazquez hit four 3s and finished with 15 points. Thomas had 13 and Moody finished with 12.

Hamoda led Sac State with 17 points.

The Grizzlies (13-8, 5-3 Big Sky) will return home for games Thursday against Idaho and Saturday against Eastern Washington. Both games will tip off at 7 p.m.

