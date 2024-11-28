Montana men battle it out with Cal State Northridge, win Stew Morrill Classic

MISSOULA — In a hard-fought effort, the Montana men's basketball team claimed the title at their home tournament — the Stew Morrill Classic — on Wednesday at Dahlberg Arena.

In an 83-75 victory over Cal State Northridge, the Grizzlies were led by the offensive contributions of Malik Moore, who scored 22 points while shooting 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and Joe Pridgen, who added 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting.

Despite an off night scoring-wise from point guard Money Williams, who had eight points, the Griz kept a lead for most of the game.

The Matadors kept themselves in the game by pulling down 19 offensive rebounds, but in the end it was Montana's 3-point shooting that separated the teams with the Griz making three 3-pointers within three minutes into the game to extend a lead and claim the eight-point win.

Montana will play its next game on Dec. 4 against South Dakota State at Dahlberg Arena as part of this year's Big Sky/Summit League Challenge.