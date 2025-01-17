Montana men battle for 63-59 road win over Big Sky foe Weber State

OGDEN, Utah — Malik Moore's 3-pointer with 23 seconds remaining helped lift Montana to a 63-59 road win over rival Weber State on Thursday in Big Sky Conference men's basketball.

Moore's shot gave the Grizzlies a 61-59 advantage, and then Te'Jon Sawyer made a steal with five seconds left to preserve the win. Sawyer's two subsequent free throws capped the second.

With the win, the Grizzlies improved to 11-7 overall and to 4-1 in Big Sky play. Weber State is now 7-11 overall and 1-3 in the league.

Moore led Montana with 18 points while Sawyer added 17 points and seven rebounds. Joe Pridgen finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.

Weber State was led by Miguel Tomley, who finished with 16 points. Vasilije Vucinic had 13 points and nine rebounds, while Dyson Koehler chipped in 10 points for the Wildcats.

The Grizzlies finish their road swing Saturday at Idaho State before returning to Missoula to host Idaho on Monday at Dahlberg Arena.

