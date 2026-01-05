Montana loses RBs coach, recruiting coordinator Justin Green to Washington State

MISSOULA — Justin Green, a member of the Montana football coaching staff since 2011, is leaving to join the staff at Washington State, a source with knowledge of the situation told MTN Sports.

Green has been Montana's running backs coach and recruiting coordinator since 2012, serving under coaches Mick Delaney, Bob Stitt and Bobby Hauck. He spent the 2011 season as a student assistant under Robin Pflugrad.

Skyline Sports first posted the news of Green's departure on social media on Monday.

Green is joining the staff at Washington State under new Cougars coach Kirby Moore, who was hired in December. Moore replaced previous WSU coach Jimmy Rogers, who left to take the head job at Iowa State after one season in Pullman, Wash.

Aside from his recruiting ties across the western United States, Green coached and developed some of the top running backs in school history during his stint with the Grizzlies, including Eli Gillman, Nick Ostmo and Jordan Canada.

A San Diego native, Green played running back for the Grizzlies under Hauck from 2003-04, finishing with 1,784 rushing yards in two seasons. He helped Montana reach the FCS title game in 2004.

A fifth-round draft pick of Baltimore in 2005, Green spent four years in the NFL with both the Ravens and the Cardinals.

Green is second coach known to depart Montana's staff following the 2025 season. It was announced last week that offensive line coach Cameron Norcross left to join the staff at Nevada, his alma mater.

