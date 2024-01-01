Montana Lady Griz win 5th straight game, sweep Big Sky Conference opening series

MISSOULA — The Montana Lady Griz picked up their fifth win in a row as UM topped Idaho State 66-55 on Sunday afternoon at Dahlberg Arena in front of 2,392 fans.

UM (8-3, 2-0 Big Sky Conference) shot 44.9% from the floor and went 10 for 26 from deep as Carmen Gfeller led the way with 12 points while Gina Marxen also scored 12 off of the bench. Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw added 11 points and seven boards.

Montana started strong with a 27-18 lead after the first quarter and 40-29 advantage by halftime. The Lady Griz out-rebounded the Bengals 37 to 25 and held ISU to just 42.6% shooting in the game from the field and 3 for 11 from deep.

Maria Dias led ISU (4-7, 0-2) with 15 points.

After starting conference play strong with two wins, UM will now step out of league play for one more week as the Big Sky Conference-Summit League Challenge gets underway. Montana will host South Dakota on Wednesday and will play at Nebraska-Omaha on Saturday.