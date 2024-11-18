Montana Lady Griz take down previously unbeaten Washington of Big Ten

MISSOULA — Mack Konig scored 24 points, M.J. Bruno added 11 and Montana beat Washington 82-68 on Sunday at Dahlberg Arena.

The Lady Griz utilized scoring depth and to beat previously undefeated Washington of the Big Ten, as 10 players reached the scoring column. With the win, UM improved to 2-2 overall while the Huskies slipped to 4-1.

It was Montana's first Division I win of the year.

“It’s a credit to this team’s resiliency. We had a really hard practice the other day, and they really bonded together. I’m really proud of how we responded,” coach Brian Holsinger said in a UM press release.

“It’s one of the bigger wins since I’ve been here. ... To be able to execute against a good team that has beaten a lot of people badly is pretty special.”

In just the second meeting between the programs since 1989, Konig led the way for Montana. Konig made 11 of 18 shots from the floor, including a pair of 3-pointers. She added four assists.

Bruno shot 4 for 8 from the floor, and the Lady Griz hit at a 56.9% clip (33 for 58). Alex Pirog had nine points for Montana while Avery Waddington added eight. Adria Lincoln chipped in seven points, all in the first quarter as UM jumped to a 22-10 advantage.

Montana outrebounded the Huskies 42-33 behind a game-high 10 boards from Dani Bartsch. Waddington pulled down seven rebounds.

Sayvia Sellers led Washington with 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting, but the Huskies shot just 35.5% for the game. Dalayah Daniels added 13 points for the Huskies. Elle Ladine was held to nine points while shooting 3 for 15.

Montana will have its first two-game road trip of the season when it plays at North Dakota and at Minnesota later this week.

