Montana Lady Griz suffer rare home loss to Weber State in overtime

MISSOULA — For just the fifth time in program history, the Montana women's basketball team lost to Weber State inside Dahlberg Arena on Saturday.

The Wildcats used a five-point possession — and a key banked-in 3-pointer — in overtime to top the Lady Griz 86-79. It's the sixth consecutive loss for Montana, which is now 7-19 overall and 4-11 in Big Sky Conference play.

The Lady Griz forced OT after trailing by as many as nine points in the first half. Rae Ehrman and Mack Konig made 3-pointers right before halftime to send the teams into break tied at 30.

Neither team led by more than four points in the second half, and they went to overtime tied at 69 after Jocelyn Land made two free throws with four seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Weber State started the extra frame on a 5-0 run — all on free throws — before Konig scored back-to-back layups to get the Lady Griz back within 74-73. But Sydney White made a 3 for the Wildcats 20 seconds later and Antoniette Emma-Nnopu was fouled while the ball was in the air. She made both free throws, and Weber State was suddenly up 79-73 with 2:20 to play.

Montana rallied back with free throws from Aby Shubert and Ehrman and a Land bucket to tie again tie the game at 79. The Wildcats had another answer, though, as Paris Lauro banked in a 3 with 38 seconds left, and Weber State iced the win at the free throw line.

Emma-Nnopu scored a game-high 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting. She also made 7 of 10 free throw attempts.

Lanae Billy added 23 points for the Wildcats, Lauro had 15 and White chipped in 10. As a team, Weber State (9-20 overall, 3-13 Big Sky) made 13 of 29 from 3-point range and was 19 of 26 at the free throw line. The Wildcats are now 5-44 all-time at Dahlberg Arena.

Avery Waddington led Montana with 14 points, five rebounds and five assists but fouled out in the second half. Ehrman had 13 points, Konig added 12 and Land and Shubert each scored 11.

Montana has just three games remaining in the regular season, starting with a road contest at Sacramento State on Thursday, Feb. 26.