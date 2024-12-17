Montana Lady Griz sign NCAA Division II transfer Maggie Hutka

MISSOULA — Maggie Hutka, who played two-plus seasons at NCAA Division II Colorado Christian, has signed a University of Montana Scholarship Contract and will join the Lady Griz in January.

A 6-foot-1 forward, Hutka won’t be eligible to play for Montana until the 2025-26 season. As of now, that will be her final year of eligibility.

“Anytime you can add somebody who has the kind of character Maggie has, it’s awesome,” said Lady Griz coach Brian Holsinger.

“She’ll bring a lot of versatility to our program, being able to post up, being able to shoot the three. Her drive combined with her character and her potential to help us made it a no-brainer to get her here.”

Arriving at Colorado Christian out of Royse City, Texas, Hutka averaged 6.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in 2022-23 as a true freshman while playing all 28 games.

She was a first-team All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference selection last season as the Cougars went 17-12, their most wins since 2015-16.

Hutka averaged 20.2 points on 49.4% shooting and 7.7 rebounds as a sophomore. She had four games of 30 or more points.

She was named the RMAC player of the week after totaling 51 points on 19-of-30 shooting, 14 rebounds and six assists in home wins over Westminster and Colorado Mesa.

Hutka played the first four games of this season for Colorado Christian, which parted ways with former coach Diane Thompson in October. Hutka averaged 15.5 points and 9.8 rebounds in those games.

“Rarely anywhere, at any level, does someone average 20 points and 10 rebounds. If they do that, they are dominating the game, and she’s done that at the Division II level,” said Holsinger.

“She’s left-handed, which is super unique. Mostly I just love who she is and how hard she is willing to work.”

Hutka will join the team in January and be eligible to practice with the Lady Griz through the rest of the season.

“It’s a great opportunity to have her practice with us for a semester and for her to start integrating into our program,” said Holsinger. “That will be a big deal for us and for her as she adjusts.”

