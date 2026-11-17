MISSOULA — The Montana women’s basketball program signed three prep players to scholarship contracts over the last week.

Joining the Lady Griz for the 2027-28 season as freshmen will be Maisie Heggem-Prinkki (Billings), Annika Kieser (New Plymouth, Minn.) and Tenice Waters (Wellpinit, Wash.).

Montana has only a pair of seniors on its current team, Kennedy Gillette and Aby Shubert, meaning there is the potential for little turnover between this season and next.

That stability comes after coach Nate Harris added nine newcomers this past offseason, eight of whom are on the current roster.

“It was important for us to find young women who weren’t intimidated by the fact we should have a large returning group,” said Harris.

“Our roster makeup really forced us to look for kids who were committed to the process of getting better and who are also really competitive and really driven.”

Heggem-Prinkki is a 6-foot forward, Kieser is a 5-foot-9 guard, Waters is a 5-foot-11 forward.

“They are hungry to compete and get on the floor and are talented enough to do that, but they are also selfless and understand it’s not about any one person but about all of us,” added Harris.

“They all love the University of Montana and want to be part of Lady Griz basketball and what we’re doing here. They wanted a place they can compete and be part of something bigger than themselves.

“We really focused on selfless, competitive kids who are willing to put in the work.”

Heggem-Prinkki is a senior at Billings West, which finished runner-up at the 2025 and ’26 Class AA state tournaments. She averaged 12.3 points and 8.1 rebounds as a junior.

“She’s long and she competes like crazy,” said Harris. “She is going to be really physical, really rugged and is going to play as hard as anyone on our roster. She is not afraid to mix it up.

“She is a tough, physical, hard-nosed kid. She’s also worked really hard to expand her offensive game. She’s added range to the 3-point line and can put it on the deck.”

Kieser is a senior at Wayzata High and is Montana’s latest player to come out of the Minnesota Fury club program.

“She is physical, tough and will play really, really hard defensively,” said Harris. “Her club coaches have told us we won’t be able to keep her off the floor by next January.

“She wants to guard, she wants to defend and she can also knock down open shots.”

Kieser was an All-Lake Conference selection last season on Wayzata’s team that went 22-6.

“She can score and make plays but doesn’t need the ball. She’s able to play off other people, she’s able to rebound, she’s able to do all the things,” said Harris.

“Mostly she wants to guard. We need more players who are defensive-minded, like MJ Bruno. They know that’s how they are going to make an impact and that’s how they want to make an impact.”

Waters is from Wellpinit but attends Reardan High, which is 30 miles due west of Spokane.

“She is an incredibly high-IQ basketball player who loves to hoop,” said Harris. “Ask her what she does for fun on a daily basis and she’ll say she gets in the gym and plays basketball. She is really skilled.

“Like all our kids, she is super competitive and plays with a chip on her shoulder. She’s not out there to make friends. She is out there to be successful and to find a way to win.”

Waters was first-team Class 2B All-State as a sophomore. As a junior she led Reardan High to a runner-up finish at the Class 2B state tournament.

“Her competitiveness rivals anyone we have on our roster right now, her IQ too,” said Harris. “She is a hyper-competitive kid who’s only worried about her team beating the other team.

“She knows how to pass, knows where the ball should go and is skilled enough to make about any play.”