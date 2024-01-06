Montana Lady Griz roll past Omaha to win seventh straight game

OMAHA, Neb. — Make it seven consecutive wins for the Montana women's basketball team.

Fresh off their comeback win over South Dakota in the Big Sky Conference-Summit League Challenge, the Lady Griz cruised to an 81-60 at Nebraska-Omaha Saturday.

Montana wasted little time establishing control, using a 19-2 run that spanned the first and second quarters. The Lady Griz led 24-12 after the first quarter and 48-24 at halftime. They coasted in the second half en route to the 21-point win.

Carmen Gfeller scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Montana, while Macey Huard added 14 points and MJ Bruno and Gina Marxen each had 12. After a huge game on both ends of the floor against South Dakota, Dani Bartsch had another impressive defensive performance against Omaha, grabbing 11 rebounds, blocking two shots and swiping two steals.

Katie Keitges had 17 points to lead Omaha.

Montana, which improved to 10-3 overall with the win, returns to Big Sky Conference play on Jan. 11. The Lady Griz opened their league schedule with home wins over Weber State and Idaho State to close out 2023 and will next play four consecutive conference road games. They play at Northern Colorado on Jan. 11, followed by games at Northern Arizona, Montana State and Weber State.

Montana's next home game is Jan. 25 against Portland State.