Montana Lady Griz prevail in OT at Idaho State for 3rd consecutive win

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Montana Lady Griz continued their winning run Saturday with a 70-67 overtime victory over Idaho State at Reed Gym.

Avery Waddington began overtime with a layup and closed the scoring with another to push UM to victory. In between, a 3-pointer by Kennedy Gillette and a free throw by Draya Wacker helped the Lady Griz to survive.

Freshman Rae Ehrman led Montana with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting and five 3-pointers. Montana hit 15 of 36 3-point attempts. Wacker finished with 15 points and hit four from beyond the art. Gillette hit three 3s and had 13 points while Wadding added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Piper Carlson and Tasia Jordan each finished with 13 points and eight rebounds to pace Idaho State. Jordan scored the final four points of regulation to help force overtime in a game the Lady Griz previously led by 10 points.

With the win, Montana improved to 6-13 overall and to 3-5 in the Big Sky Conference. The Lady Griz return home Thursday to host Portland State at Dahlberg Arena.

