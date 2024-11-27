Montana Lady Griz pounce on Evergreen State Geoducks en route to 107-56 victory

MISSOULA — Montana started off hot with its physical play on offense with an and-one layup by Alex Pirog to open the game, and the Lady Griz never looked back in a 107-56 win over Evergreen State inside Dahlberg Arena on Tuesday.

From there the Lady Griz’s 3-pointers were the difference in this game, starting with Tyler McCliment-Call, who was red hot in the first half knocking down five 3s on 5-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc. McCliment-Call led the Lady Griz in scoring with 27 points, going 9 of 11 from the field

Four Lady Griz players scored double-digit figures Tuesday night with Adria Lincoln, Aby Shubert and Izabel Zingaro each scoring 12 points.

Montana also saw significant contributions from its reserves, who combined to score 70 points off the bench.

The Lady Griz play their next game against North Dakota State on Dec. 4 in Fargo.