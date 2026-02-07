Montana Lady Griz lose on road at Idaho, drop 3rd in a row

MOSCOW, Idaho — Mack Konig erupted for 28 points, but Idaho's balanced scoring and efficient shooting sent Montana to an 89-65 road loss Saturday in Big Sky Conference women's basketball.

Six players scored in double figures for the Vandals, who kept hold of first place in the Big Sky standings while winning their eighth straight game. Hope Hassmann led the way with 19 points, followed by 16 for Debora Dos Santos and 13 for Kyra Gardner.

Idaho shot 53.8% from the floor and outrebounded the Lady Griz by a staggering 47-21 difference. Montana shot just 35.1%, though it made 12 3-pointers. Kennedy Gillette scored 12 points for Montana while Rae Ehrman had 10 points.

Konig, in her third game back from injury, shot 8 for 13 from the floor, hit 4 of 5 from the 3-point arc and made all eight of her foul shots.

The Lady Griz, now 7-16 overall and 4-8 in the Big Sky Conference, will next face rival Montana State on Feb. 14 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.

