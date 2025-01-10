Montana Lady Griz go cold in loss at Northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Taylor Feldman scored 24 points as Northern Arizona pulled away from Montana for a 65-46 Big Sky Conference women's basketball win Thursday at Findlay Toyota Court.

Feldman was one of three Lumberjacks to score in double figures. Sophie Glancey (15 points) and Nyah Moran (10) were the others.

No Lady Griz scored in double digits, as MJ Bruno had a team-high nine points. Montana made just 17 of 59 field goal attempts, including a 7-of-26 effort from 3-point range.

Despite the poor shooting performance, Montana got within five points early in the second half when Izabella Zingaro scored five straight points to cut the NAU lead to 34-29. The Lumberjacks answered with an 8-0 run, though, and the Lady Griz wouldn't get closer than 10 points the rest of the way.

Northern Arizona made 23 of 67 field goals in the game and 6 of 26 3-pointers. The Lumberjacks had a decided advantage at the free throw line, making 13 of 14 from the stripe compared to the Lady Griz making 5 of 6.

Avery Waddington chipped in eight points for Montana, and Mack Konig had seven, though she was just 3-of-14 shooting. Dani Bartsch had nine rebounds and four assists but scored zero points on 0-of-8 shooting.

Saniyah Neverson had a game-high 12 rebounds for NAU, which improved to 12-4 overall and 3-0 in Big Sky play.

Montana fell to 5-9 overall and 1-2 in Big Sky. The Lady Griz are back in action on Saturday at Northern Colorado.