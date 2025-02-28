Montana Lady Griz fight past Sacramento State to snap four-game skid

MISSOULA — The Montana Lady Griz snapped a four-game losing streak Thursday with a 71-63 victory over Big Sky Conference opponent Sacramento State at Dahlberg Arena.

Montana had a 12-point lead in the second quarter but trailed 59-58 with 4:19 remaining. A basket by Izabella Zingaro at the 3:32 mark sparked an 11-0 run that gave the Lady Griz a 69-59 advantage with 33 seconds left.

Mack Konig paced the Lady Griz (11-16, 7-9 Big Sky) with 16 points, five rebounds and eight assists while shooting 3 for 3 from 3-point range.

Avery Waddington had 11 points and six rebounds while Dani Bartsch added 11 points and seven boards and shot 8 for 8 from the foul line. Zingaro finished with 10 points.

Sacramento State's Benthe Versteeg finished with a triple double of 14 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Fatoumata Jaiteh added 18 points and six rebounds for the Hornets.

Montana is back in action on Saturday when it hosts Portland State at 2 p.m. at Dahlberg Arena in the second-to-last game of the regular season.

