Montana Lady Griz fall to unbeaten Colorado State

MISSOULA — The Montana Lady Griz saw their three-game winning streak snapped on Saturday evening as UM fell to Colorado State 78-69 at Dahlberg Arena.

McKenna Hofschild went off for the undefeated Rams (8-0) with 36 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Hannah Ronsiek added 18 points for CSU.

Five players scored in double figures for Montana led by Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw who had 14. Carmen Gfeller and Mack Konig each added 13, Macey Huard had 11 and Gina Marxen added 10 for the Lady Griz (3-3).

UM trailed just 38-34 at the halftime break but the Rams used a big third quarter to pull away.

UM struggled shooting at 37.3% from the field and was just 5 for 27 from 3-point range. CSU shot 47% from the field and went 10 for 26 from deep.

Junior forward Dani Bartsch, who exited Wednesday's game against Loyola Marymount with a hip issue, started again for UM on Saturday and played 31 minutes and led the team with eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks while she added five points. However, sophomore guard Libby Stump, who left Wednesday's game after suffering a knee injury, did not play on Saturday.

The Lady Griz are off until next Saturday when they play at Cal Poly.