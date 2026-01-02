Montana Lady Griz fall in league opener at Northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Naomi White had a game-high 27 points and Northern Arizona overcame Montana 81-72 in a back-and-forth Big Sky opener for both teams Thursday.

Audrey Taylor added 17 points and Emma Dasovich had 15 for the Lumberjacks, who outscored Montana 17-10 to pull away in the fourth quarter. Mack Konig had 27 points to lead the Lady Griz, but they only made two fourth-quarter field goals.

Konig shot 10 for 16 from the floor and also had seven rebounds and five assists. Avery Waddington had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Griz, and Rae Ehrman added 11 points with three 3-pointers. UM shot 7 for 32 from 3-point range.

NAU finished 31 of 60 from the floor (51.7%) and made 11 of 21 3s. The Lumberjacks outrebounded Montana 39-26.

The Lady Griz fell to 3-9 overall and is 0-1 in Big Sky play. Montana travels to play at Northern Colorado on Saturday.

