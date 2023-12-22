Montana Lady Griz earn road sweep at USD Winter Classic in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The Montana Lady Griz picked up a pair of road victories at the USD Winter Classic this week.

UM topped the University of San Diego on Wednesday, 72-52, and followed that up with a thrilling comeback victory over UC San Diego on Thursday.

The Lady Griz improved to 6-3 on the season with the wins.

In Wednesday's win, Mack Konig led the way with 21 points, Macey Huard added 12 and Carmen Gfeller tacked on 10 for UM. Dani Bartsch added six points and eight rebounds while Konig, Gina Marxen and Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw each dished out four assists.

UM finished shooting 52% from the field and went 11 for 21 from deep. They held USD to 43.6% shooting and went 1 for 12 from 3-point range.

On Thursday, the game was much wilder and more competitive. UM trailed by 10 points with five minutes to go but rallied furiously to take the lead and get the win.

MJ Bruno went for 23 points as she was a perfect 8 for 8 from the field and went 6 for 6 from 3-point range. Bruno also led UM with eight rebounds and grabbed two steals.

Konig and Gfeller each scored 12 while Bartsch added 10 points. Marxen dished six assists while Espenmiller-McGraw added five.

UM shot 46.8% from the field and went 13 for 30 from deep while UC San Diego shot just 40.4% from the field and went 8 for 20 from three.

UM is now off until Dec. 29 when they return to Missoula to take on Weber State and again on Dec. 31 against Idaho State to begin Big Sky Conference play.