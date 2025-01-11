Montana Lady Griz drop third straight with loss at Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. — Montana's shooting woes continued Saturday in a 57-49 Big Sky Conference loss at Northern Colorado.

The Lady Griz hit just 34.6% of their attempts two nights after shooting 28.8% in a defeat at Northern Arizona. Montana has now dropped three straight, and is 5-10 overall and 1-3 in the Big Sky.

It was the first conference victory of the season for Northern Colorado (8-7, 1-3).

Montana led by five points in the first quarter but two free throws by London Gamble put the Bears in front early in the second and the Lady Griz trailed the rest of the way. A 13-2 run in the second quarter, capped by a Julia Riley layup, gave the Bears a 25-15 advantage with 2:59 remaining before halftime.

A 3-pointer by M.J. Bruno pulled Montana within 48-44 with 4:11 left in the game but the Lady Griz got no closer. UNC's Gamble led all scorers with 18 points; Aniah Hall added 11 points and nine rebounds for the Bears.

Aby Shubert's 12 points led the Lady Griz. Shubert shot 4 for 7 from 3-point range. Mack Konig had 11 points and seven assists but was limited to just two points in the second half.

The Lady Griz will look to get back on track when they return home next week for games against Weber State on Thursday and Idaho State on Saturday.

