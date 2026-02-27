Montana Lady Griz drop 7th in a row with loss at Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Montana's women's basketball skid continued Thursday night with a 75-57 Big Sky Conference road loss at Sacramento State.

It was the seventh straight loss for the Lady Griz, who are now 7-20 overall and 4-12 in the Big Sky. It marks just the second 20-loss season in program history and the first since UM went 7-23 in 2016-17.

Sacramento State's Natalie Picton, who transferred from Montana State after last season, scored 17 of her game high 24 points in the first half. In all, Picton shot 8 for 14 from the field, hit six 3-pointers and added seven rebounds and five assists.

Benthe Versteeg had 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Hornets, who outrebounded Montana 42-25. Rubi Gray added 17 points for Sacramento State and teammate Fatoumata Jaiteh contributed 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Lady Griz were led by Jocelyn Land, who scored 21 points while hitting five of UM's 10 3-pointers. Avery Waddington finished with 12 points and Kennedy Gillette scored 10 points and pulled down a team-high five rebounds.

With the regular season winding down, Montana looks to stop its skid on Saturday when it travels to face Portland State. Tipoff is at 3 p.m. Mountain time.

