Montana Lady Griz comeback falls short at Eastern Washington

CHENEY, Wash. — Trailing by 11 in the fourth quarter, the Montana women's basketball team rallied to pull within one possession but were unable to complete the comeback in a 76-72 defeat at Eastern Washington on Thursday.

A basket by Kourtney Grossman and a free throw from Elyn Bowers put EWU ahead 65-54 with six minutes left. The Lady Griz closed on a 16-9 run, pulling within one point — 73-72 — on two foul shots by Mack Konig with 14 seconds left. But the Eagles sealed the win from the foul line.

Grossman, a Billings West High School alum, finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds to lead Eastern Washington. Jaecy Eggers added 17 points and seven rebounds while Bowers had 13 points and six boards.

Avery Waddington's 18 points led the Lady Griz. Konig finished with 12 points while shooting 8 for 10 from the foul line. Abby Shubert scored 11 points and Draya Wacker added eight points and a team-high seven rebounds.

The Lady Griz, now 7-15 overall and 4-7 in the Big Sky Conference, travel to face Idaho on Saturday.