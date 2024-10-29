Montana keeper Baylis Flynn takes Big Sky co-defensive player of the week honor

MISSOULA — Montana sophomore Bayliss Flynn, who has continued her remarkable play since taking over as the Grizzlies’ starting goalkeeper, was named the Big Sky Conference co-defensive player of the week on Tuesday by the league office.

Flynn posted two shutouts on the road last week as Montana won at Idaho State and Weber State to clinch its second consecutive Big Sky championship and earn the No. 1 seed for next week’s league tournament in Missoula.

Flynn, who didn’t see any action last season or through the first five matches this fall, was thrust into the starting lineup when Ashlyn Dvorak, all-region last season, was injured in Montana’s match at Fresno State in late August.

In 13 matches as a starter, Flynn has gone unbeaten at 9-0-4. She ranks second nationally in save percentage (.919) and sixth in goals-against average (0.39), the top-ranked underclassman in both categories.

Flynn is tied for seventh nationally with 10 shutouts, three off the NCAA lead despite not playing in the season’s first five matches.

She leads the Big Sky in every statistical category except for saves per game, a category in which she ranks in the bottom third of the league at just 4.38, which is a credit to the defensive work being done in front of her and a credit to her to still have 10 shutouts.

“She reminds me of every good Griz keeper who has come before her. When Claire Howard was here, people would say the team is defending well, therefore Claire doesn’t have a lot to do,” said coach Chris Citowicki.

“There were games when there was an amazing shot, the only one of the game, and the game is close and Claire had to make one amazing save. For her to not be tested and then have to do something amazing was incredible.

“Cam (Xu) had the same thing, Ashlyn the same thing. Now it’s Bayliss. There have been games that have been close when Bayliss has had to stand on her head at key times, and that’s allowed us to win.”

Flynn made nine saves in Friday’s 2-0 victory at Idaho State, her second-highest total of the season, then faced four shots and had to make one save in Sunday’s 3-0 title-clinching victory at Weber State.

Those clean sheets gave Flynn 10 shutouts in 13 starts, one off the program record of 11 held by Xu (2021) and Dvorak (2023). Montana’s 13 shutouts this season, with Dvorak collecting three before her injury, have established a new program record.

“Bayliss has been special at times and that is growing her confidence day by day, game by game,” added Citowicki.

“In training, she wants to save everything. Even in walk-throughs, she’s flying around. That’s how she trains and why she keeps getting shutouts and is playing as well as she is. She’s preparing herself for those few moments that do come up.”

Montana will take the No. 1 seed into next week’s Big Sky Conference championships, which will be held at South Campus Stadium, where the Grizzlies have gone 9-0-1 this season. They are unbeaten in their last 15 games at home dating back to last season.

Montana will play either No. 4 Northern Arizona or No. 5 Sacramento State on Friday, Nov. 8, at 2 p.m. The Lumberjacks and Hornets play a quarterfinal match at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

