Montana javelin thrower Evan Todd wins Big Sky athlete of the week honor

(Editor's note: University of Montana news release)

MISSOULA — For the third time in his illustrious career, Montana javelin thrower Evan Todd has been named the Big Sky Conference field athlete of the week. Todd brings home the latest honor following a new personal record mark of 232-2 at the Beach Invitational over the weekend.

It’s the first time in his career that Todd has thrown over 70 meters, and he came within four inches of the Montana school record, set in 2019 by Jensen Lillquist.

“It’s really cool. All glory to God, he gives me the strength and courage to go out there and compete my hardest every day, so you’ve got to give it to him,” Todd said. “It’s really cool to get it for a third time.”

The two-time defending Big Sky champion in the event is facing the stiffest competition he has seen so far in his career from the rest of the league. There have been several big throws this year, and Todd entered the weekend fifth in the league’s performance list.

The Beach Invitational provided him with a good chance to remind the league just who the road to a Big Sky title runs through. In an event that featured the top eight throwers in the Big Sky, Todd finished first among Big Sky athletes.

“We went down there for two jobs, to throw 70 meters and make a final and we got both of those jobs done, so I’d consider the trip a big success,” Todd said. “It felt great to be able to perform as well as I did. Being in a bigger competition like that is really nice. I like when the pressure is on. Pressure makes diamonds.”

In fact, Todd’s second-best throw of the weekend also would have placed him ahead of the rest of his league-mates. He had three different marks that beat the top throw from the league leader Cody Canard of Weber State.

Not only did he defeat the rest of the league’s best in California, but he also earns the athlete of the week honor during the busiest weekend of the outdoor season.

“It’s great to see him get this honor after hitting a big breakthrough and throwing it over 70 meters,” head coach Doug Fraley said. “It’s a big deal this week in particular because every single track and field athlete in the Big Sky was in action. This may be the toughest weekend of the year to get that honor. It’s just a testament to how high of a level that mark is and I’m just really proud. He’s certainly deserving of the honor.”

Todd joins Lillquist as the only Grizzlies in program history with a mark over 70 meters. He’s aiming to become the first Grizzly to win three conference titles in the same event since Frank Horn won the 1,500m from 1986-88.

The 232-2 mark currently has Todd in fourth place in the Big Sky, 13th in the NCAA West qualifying region, and 24th in the entire NCAA.

Todd and his fellow Grizzly teammates will be in action this weekend in Missoula as the Grizzlies host the Montana Open on April 19-20. Admission is free at Dornblaser Field.