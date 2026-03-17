Montana guard Money Williams earns NABC All-District recognition

MISSOULA — Money Williams has collected some prestigious awards in recent weeks, and he added another to his list on Tuesday when he was named to the All-District team of the National Association of Basketball Coaches.



Williams earned a second-team All-Mountain District spot following his impressive junior season at Montana and adds the honor to a first-team All-Big Sky selection and his Big Sky tournament MVP honor.



This is the first time that a Grizzly player has been named NABC All-District since Sayeed Pridgett in 2019-20. He’s the fourth Grizzly under coach Travis DeCuire to earn the honor, joining Pridgett, Ahmaad Rorie and Martin Breunig.



He put together one of the best scoring seasons in program history, averaging 20.6 points per game while starting all 34 contests for the Grizzlies. He also averaged 4.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game to lead Montana to the Big Sky title game.



Williams’ 2025-26 season ranks third in program history in total points (699) and fifth in scoring average (20.6). He’s just the fourth individual to average over 20.0 points per game in a season, joining Michael Ray Richardson, Bob Cope and Larry Krystkowiak. The other three to do it are all Montana hall of famers.



It’s the 23rd most points in a single season by any player in Big Sky Conference history. Williams became the first Grizzly since Anthony Johnson in 2008-09 to lead the Big Sky in scoring.



He scored 30-plus points in seven games this season to bring his career total up to nine, both of which rank second in program history behind only Richardson. There were three separate instances where Williams scored 30-plus points in back-to-back games this season, including at the conference tournament.



Williams set a new Big Sky record in Boise last week, scoring 91 points across three games to break Anthony Johnson’s 2010 record of 83 points in a single tournament.



He was named the Lou Henson Award National Player of the Week in November following back-to-back 30-point games against UNLV and Cal Poly. He led the Grizzlies to a 102-93 win over the Runnin’ Rebels, becoming the first player in program history with 30 points and eight assists in the same game.



The performance also earned him the Big Sky’s player of the week honor.



Williams was the Big Sky preseason MVP and was a unanimous selection to the league’s all-conference team at the conclusion of the regular season.

