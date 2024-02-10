Montana Grizzlies struggle in double-digit loss at Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. — Montana continued the up-and-down stretch of its men's basketball season Saturday, losing at Northern Colorado 87-71.

Since a three-game winning streak in January, the Griz have gone 3-3 over their past six games, with all three losses coming by double digits.

On Saturday, Northern Colorado led for more than 36 minutes of the game, held a 47-29 advantage at halftime and led by as many as 29 points in the second half en route to the 16-point win. The Bears, who currently sit second in the Big Sky Conference standings, shot 32 of 52 (61.5%) for the game, including a 9-of-15 mark (60%) from 3-point range. The Griz, meanwhile, made only 25 of 63 field goals (39.7%) and 3 of 19 3-point attempts (15.8%).

Dejour Reaves poured in 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting and Saint Thomas added a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead Northern Colorado. Zach Bloch chipped in 13 points for the Bears, making all three of his 3-point attempts. Thomas (four blocks) and Reaves (four steals) also contributed on the defensive end.

Aanen Moody paced Montana with 24 points and eight rebounds. Chase Henderson was the only other Griz in double figures with 10 points. Laolu Oke also had nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals for Montana.

Montana (16-9 overall, 7-5 Big Sky) is back home next week to face Montana State for the second Cat-Griz game of the season. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, inside Dahlberg Arena.

Northern Colorado improved to 15-9 overall and 8-3 in Big Sky play with the win. The Bears have road games against Portland State and Sacramento State next week.