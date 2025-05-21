Montana Grizzlies sign transfer Grant Kepley from Western Washington

MISSOULA — The University of Montana men’s basketball team has added Grant Kepley to the 2025-26 roster. The guard has signed a scholarship contract with the Grizzlies and becomes the sixth offseason addition for head coach Travis DeCuire’s team.

“Great addition for the Griz. He’s a versatile player with size and he can play multiple positions,” DeCuire said. “We’ve been at our best when we’ve had multiple guys that can create for themselves and others. Grant is definitely someone that can do that.”

Kepley comes to Montana from Western Washington. He spent two seasons with the Vikings, redshirting in 2023-24 before having a breakout freshman season in 2024-25. Kepley was named the GNAC freshman of the year after averaging 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

“I’m so excited,” Kepley said of joining Montana. “It seems like the community is awesome in Montana and to be able to join that and join this team, it’s just super exciting. I’m thrilled and very blessed and can’t wait to get down there.”

Kepley averaged over 33 minutes per game for the Vikings as they went 19-10. He averaged 1.4 steals per game and shot the ball at a very efficient rate from the floor. Kepley connected on 51.7% of his field goal attempts, including a 45.2% clip from 3-point range.

He scored in double figures in 26 games, including a season-high 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting against MSU Billings on Feb. 6. He had a double-double in that game, pulling down a career-high 12 rebounds.

It was one of two double-doubles on the season for Kepley. He had a 15-point, 12-assist double-double against Langara on Dec. 15. The versatility is what stood out to the Montana staff. It also helps that Kepley is just a sophomore athletically.

“It’s always a bonus when we can add guys that have more than one year of eligibility,” DeCuire said. “It gives us a chance to sustain culture and a chance to develop guys into potential all-conference players. We see that in his future and we’re excited to have him.”

One of the later portal additions, Kepley said that it was the full package that Montana offered that drew him to the Grizzlies. Montana’s 2024-25 Big Sky Conference titles certainly helped, as did the Missoula community and Grizzly fan base.

“I entered the portal pretty late and once I got in, Montana was the first school to reach out to me. Ever since that first contact, I’ve been building relationships with the coaches,” Kepley said. “The decision kind of came down to Montana having the full package. They win, the community, the team, the coaches, all of that would be hard to turn down.”

There was another factor helping Montana in the pursuit of Kepley. He redshirted his freshman year at Western Washington and got to watch Kai Johnson average nearly 22 points per game for the Vikings that year.

Johnson then came to Montana where he was one of the most important pieces on the championship team for coach DeCuire.

“I redshirted my first year when Kai was here. He had nothing but good things to say about the program and he’s helped me along the journey and definitely putting in a good word for the Griz,” Kepley said.

He can’t wait to get to Missoula. Kepley echoed coach DeCuire when discussing what he will bring to the table for the Griz in 2025-26.

“I think a strength of my game is versatility and adaptability, just being able to be put wherever the coaches need me and fill whatever role is needed," Kepley said. "I think that’s something that I bring to the table and obviously just working as hard as I can and leaving it all out there on the floor every game, every practice and every day.”

MONTANA’S 2025 OFFSEASON PORTAL ADDITIONS

Kadyn Betts / 6-8 / 225 / F / R-Jr. / Minnesota

Courtney Anderson Jr. / 6-5 / 192 / G / R-So. / Colorado

Tyler Isaak / 6-4 / 190 / G / Jr. / Citrus College

Trae Taylor / 6-9 / 220 / F / Sr. / Chico State

Brooklyn Hicks / 6-3 / 190 / G / Jr. / UNLV

Grant Kepley / 6-4 / 180 / G / R-So. / Western Washington