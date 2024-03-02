Watch Now
Montana Grizzlies rout Idaho in penultimate game of regular season

Montana's Aanen Moody (11) shoots against Idaho in Moscow on March 2, 2024.
Posted at 4:56 PM, Mar 02, 2024
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Montana men's basketball team got back in the win column Saturday with an 80-57 victory at Idaho.

The Griz wasted little time taking control, jumping out to a 21-8 lead in the first eight minutes. They led by as many as 19 points in the first half and took a 41-29 advantage into the break.

Montana started the second half on a 9-0 run — Dischon Thomas scoring seven points in the stretch — to go up 50-29 and essentially put the game away early. Idaho wouldn't get closer than 14 the rest of the way.

Aanen Moody led the Griz with 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Thomas added 20 points, while Te'Jon Sawyer scored 14 and Chase Henderson had 10.

As a team, the Griz shot 27 of 51 from the floor and 9 of 18 from 3-point range. Moody was 4 of 5 on 3s, Thomas was 2 of 5, Josh Vazquez 2 of 3 and Henderson 1 of 3.

Idaho was led by EJ Neal with 15 points and Quinn Denker with 13.

Montana improves to 20-10 overall and 11-6 in Big Sky Conference play with one regular-season game remaining, while Idaho falls to 11-19 overall and 5-12 in the Big Sky.

The Griz close their regular season at home Monday against Idaho State. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Big Sky Conference tournament is March 9-13 in Boise, Idaho. First-, second- and third-round games will be broadcast on the MTN Channel.

