Montana Grizzlies press conference ahead of Week 4 matchup against Western Carolina

MISSOULA — After easily handling Morehead State, the No. 9-ranked Montana Grizzlies now turn their attention to their Week 4 matchup against the No. 24 Western Carolina Catamounts.

Griz head coach Bobby Hauck, offensive lineman Cade Klimczak and linebacker Ryan Tirrell addressed the media on what the team is expecting from its opponent.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium and will be broadcast on the MTN channel in Missoula and Billings.

