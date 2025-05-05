Montana Grizzlies Presley Jantzi, Anna Cockhill selected for All-Big Sky Conference softball honors

MISSOULA — One is in the process of wrapping up her Montana softball career. One is just getting started. Both were honored by the Big Sky Conference on Monday as the league office announced its all-conference teams and individual award winners on the eve of the Big Sky championship in Greeley, Colo.

Senior Presley Jantzi, one of the top hitters in program history, was voted second-team All-Big Sky by the league’s coaches, becoming only the eighth player in program history to be voted All-Big Sky multiple times. Jantzi was voted second-team All-Big Sky as a junior, as well.

Freshman Anna Cockhill, who has started every game this season at shortstop while batting leadoff, was named honorable mention.

Offensively, they rank first and second on the team in batting average, runs scored, hits and on-base percentage, with Jantzi ranking first in RBIs, Cockhill fourth.

“Very well-deserved for both of them,” said first-year coach Stef Ewing. “They’ve done a lot and have been huge pieces for us. The success we’ve had this year has come from those two at the top of the lineup.”

Jantzi ranks in the top 10 in program history in 15 offensive categories, including third in doubles (38), fifth in batting average (.344), seventh in hits (179), eighth in runs scored (87) and ninth in RBIs (69).

She has played in 180 career games, making 172 starts, the former ranking fifth in program history, the latter seventh.

“She is the person everybody has to be careful with when they are going through our lineup,” said Ewing. “What makes her so dynamic is that she can slap and she can hit for power. There are a lot of things she can do depending upon what the defense is going to give her.

“The record books show how good of a player Presley is. She is a special player offensively and a special player in right field.”

Jantzi has made 129 starts in right field the last three seasons. After totaling seven outfield assists as a sophomore and junior, she has nine as a senior.

She had two in Montana’s recent home series against Sacramento State, throwing out a runner at third base who was attempting to tag up on a flyout to Jantzi in Game 2, and gunning down a runner at second who was trying to stretch a single into a double on a ball off the fence in Game 3.

“She’s had more outfield assists than I’ve ever seen,” said Ewing. “It’s incredible. She does a nice job in right field. We’re happy to have somebody make first- or second-team and she definitely deserves it.”

Cockhill started at shortstop and batted leadoff in Montana’s season opener in Phoenix back in early February, an 11-4 win over Colgate. She announced what she was capable of by going 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored, two runs batted in and a stolen base.

She hit her first collegiate home run against Nebraska, ranks second on the team with four games with multiple RBIs and ranks fourth with seven multiple-hit games.

Defensively, she had six errors at shortstop through the season’s first eight games as she adapted to the speed of play at the collegiate level. In the last 40 games she’s had just seven.

“As a freshman who has started from Day 1 at shortstop and been in the leadoff spot, the pressure has never gotten to her. She’s just continued to play hard and be who she is,” said Ewing.

“There is a lot more to come. We’re just starting to see the beginning of the player Anna Cockhill is going to be here.”

Cockhill is batting .278, leads Montana with 27 runs scored and has a .416 on-base percentage. She leads the Big Sky with 11 hit-by-pitches and ranks in the top 10 in walks drawn.

“She’s a fire-starter for us in everything that we do,” said Ewing. “There are not many big innings or innings when we’ve scored that Anna hasn’t played a key part in it.

“She is the real deal, a five-tool player. She’s earned (honorable mention). She’s stood out with how many bases she steals and the consistency in her defense as the season has gone along.”

Cockhill has stolen 27 bases this season in 31 attempts to lead the Big Sky, ranking in the top 50 in the nation in stolen bases, stolen bases per game and stolen base percentage.

She five times this season has stolen multiple bases in a game, with three steals each against Fairleigh Dickinson and MSU Billings. She blew past the previous Montana single-season record of 18 back in March and is already approaching the program career record of 39.

“You certainly want power kids but you also want kids who can create chaos on the bases,” said Ewing. “Anytime someone has speed, it puts pressure on the defense.

“That’s the biggest thing about softball. You’ve got 60 feet. If someone is fast, they are getting there in under three seconds. The ability to put more pressure on the defense creates more offense without having to depend on the three-run homer.”

Jantzi, Cockhill and their teammates will open play at the Big Sky Conference championship on Tuesday in Greeley with an opening-round game against Weber State at 1:30 p.m.

2025 Big Sky Conference individual awards

Player of the Year: Ava Brown, Idaho State *

Pitcher of the Year: Kasey Aguinaga, Idaho State

Co-Freshman of the Year: Madison Evers-Lyles, Sacramento State; Sadie Kirk, Weber State

Co-Top Newcomer of the Year: Kasey Aguinaga, Idaho State; Katie Walling, Northern Colorado; Lafulafu Melepeai, Sacramento State

Coach of the Year: Andrew Rich, Idaho State *

* Unanimous selection

First-team All-Big Sky Conference

Catcher: Jenna Kearns, Idaho State *

First Base: Amailee Morales, Northern Colorado *

Second Base: Sadie Kirk, Weber State

Shortstop: Krista Francia, Northern Colorado

Third Base: Abby Grundy, Weber State

Outfield: Ava Brown, Idaho State *

Outfield: Gracie Smith, Idaho State *

Outfield: Alyssa Yee, Idaho State

Pitcher: Kasey Aguinaga, Idaho State

Pitcher: Lizzy Tommasini, Idaho State

Pitcher/UTL: Caroline Evans, Sacramento State

Non-Pitcher/UTL: Riley Whalen, Weber State

Second-team All-Big Sky Conference

Catcher: Katie Marsh, Sacramento State

First Base: Kiaira Smith, Weber State

Second Base: Belle Navarrete, Idaho State

Shortstop: Camryn McDonald, Idaho State

Third Base: Madison Evers-Lyles, Sacramento State

Outfield: Lafulafu Melepeai, Sacramento State

Outfield: Presley Jantzi, Montana

Outfield: Andrea Lira, Sacramento State

Pitcher: Kennedie Magorian, Sacramento State

Pitcher: Cali McCraw, Weber State

Pitcher/UTL: Sherreigh Nakoa-Chung, Portland State

Non-Pitcher/UTL: Shannon Garcia, Sacramento State

Honorable mention All-Big Sky Conference

Catcher: Sabrina Javorsky, Northern Colorado

Catcher: Eva Richardson, Weber State

First Base: Kennedy Dudley, Idaho State

First Base: Alex Carino, Sacramento State

Second Base: Jaycie Gandert, Northern Colorado

Second Base: Jenna Birch, Sacramento State

Shortstop: Taegan Smith, Weber State

Shortstop: Anna Cockhill, Montana

Third Base: Katie Walling, Northern Colorado

Third Base: Brooke Peterson, Idaho State

Outfield: Olivia Birkinshaw, Weber State

Outfield: Ellie Babbitt, Portland State

Pitcher: Anna Wilming, Northern Colorado

Pitcher: Alexa Ortiz, Sacramento State

Non-Pitcher/UTL: Olivia Robinson, Idaho State