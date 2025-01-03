Montana Grizzlies pick up road win over Eastern Washington in Big Sky opener

CHENEY, Wash. — The Montana men's basketball team picked up a road win over a familiar rival to begin Big Sky Conference play on Thursday, as the Grizzlies defeated the Eastern Washington Eagles 92-81.

Money Williams and Joe Pridgen combined for 47 points in the win as Williams led the way with 26 while Pridgen added 21. Williams dished seven assists and Brandon Whitney also tallied eight assists while Austin Patterson scored 14 points off the bench for Montana.

After being tied 40-40 at halftime, the Griz found some breathing room in the second half and took control despite being out-rebounded 35-23 by the Eagles. Montana snagged 14 steals, five by Kai Johnson.

Montana shot the ball at a 56.4% clip and went 8 for 19 from three. EWU converted 46% of its shots and went 8 for 24 from deep. Mason Williams led EWU with 28 points.

Montana (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky) is at Idaho on Saturday. EWU (4-10, 0-1) hosts Montana State.

