Montana Grizzlies officially open new indoor practice facility

MISSOULA — It’s finally open. The University of Montana’s new indoor practice facility is up and running, and teams are ready for its many uses.

With a ceremonial ribbon cutting by members of the UM athletic department, the Griz faithful finally got their first look at the campus’ newest attraction.

While the centerpiece of this building is the football field, UM president Seth Bodnar said this structure will be used for much more than that.

“It's important for our community, you know, and during winter months when there aren't places for people to recreate, that aren't safe, good indoor spaces, some of our community partners are gonna get to use this, this facility," Bodnar said. "So, the impacts of this facility are gonna be felt by a lot of people.”

Some of the people who will feel this facility’s immediate impact will be UM’s track team, which will utilize all aspects of the indoor track and field during the winter months.

UM track and field coach Doug Fraley said he is grateful for the new facility.

“It's a complete game-changer for our program," Fraley said. "You know, this is a facility that we will be able to do absolutely everything we need to to prepare our track team, especially for the indoor championships and things like that.”

Fraley emphasized the dome will be especially helpful during the winter months when the track team would usually be running on two basketball courts.

“When it's the middle of winter, it's going to make a huge difference in our ability to prepare our student-athletes for championship experiences," Fraley said. "It's really going to help our athletic department, so I'm just grateful and thankful for each and every person who is a part of that.”

With the facility open and the bubble up, it brings to the end an over $10 million project that began over a year ago, and now will serve the school and community at large in a big way.

