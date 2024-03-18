Montana Grizzlies No. 5 seed for College Basketball Invitational in Florida

(Editor's note: University of Montana news release)

MISSOULA — The Montana men’s basketball team will continue its season at the Ro College Basketball Invitational in Daytona Beach, Florida. The event will take place March 23-27 with all games in the 15-team field being played at the Ocean Center.

The Grizzlies earned the No. 5 seed in the event and will open on March 24 at 1:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. MT against the Presbyterian Blue Hose. The Blue Hose went 14-18 this season and 6-10 in the Big South. They were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament in a 61-60 loss to Gardner-Webb.

It’s the first postseason tournament for Montana since 2019 and the first appearance in the CBI since the 2015-16 season. The Grizzlies will be appearing in the event for the third time in program history, making first-round exits in 2011 and 2016.

Montana is 23-11 on the year and reached the Big Sky Championship game for the first time since 2019 in Boise last week. The 23 wins are the most for Montana since winning 26 in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019.

First and second round games will be streamed on FloHoops.com, while the semifinal and championship game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The field also features Northern Colorado, which finished second in the Big Sky regular season but were upset in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.