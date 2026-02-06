Montana Grizzlies name Brent Myers new offensive line coach

MISSOULA — Brent Myers, a 40-plus year coaching veteran at some of the nation’s premiere programs with roots in the Big Sky Conference, has been named Montana’s next offensive line coach, head football coach Bobby Kennedy announced Friday.



Myers comes to Montana from Weber State, where he most recently served as the associate head coach and offensive line coach on Wildcat teams that won four consecutive Big Sky Championships from 2017-2020.



He previously coached alongside former Griz head coach Bobby Hauck at both Northern Arizona and Washington and served under Hauck at UNLV as an offensive coordinator and tight ends coach. Myers also coached alongside Kennedy at Washington in the early 2000’s.



“Coach Myers is one of the best offensive line coaches I’ve ever been around. I coached with him at Washington, saw the players he developed, the way he coached them, and there was consistent improvement. So, I’m really excited about working with our offensive line here at the University of Montana,” said Kennedy.



“He also knows this league very well after being at Weber State for well over a decade, and I think that’s going to give us a great edge. He knows the teams and knows what to expect. So, I’m really excited about Brent joining our staff.”



Myers spent the last 12 seasons at Weber State. For the final two games of the 2025 season, he was the interim head coach and led the Wildcats to a 48-28 win over Northern Arizona in the season finale. Myers had served as the Associate Head coach and offensive line coach since joining WSU in 2014.



In his time in Ogden, he helped the Wildcats to four Big Sky titles, six trips to the FCS Playoffs, and nine winning seasons.



“It’s an honor to join the staff here at Montana. I’ve been in the league for a long time, and the road to the championship has always gone through Missoula. So, I was very excited to come here after a long tenure at Weber State. I’ve met the players here and am really impressed with who they are, their makeup, and the team culture. I’m really excited about the future,” said Myers.



“I’ve known coach Kennedy for 20-plus years, and when he came to Montana last summer I was excited for him to be in the league. Now I’m excited to be on his first staff and to help keep the traditions and winning ways of Montana football going. I’m very thankful to both coach Hauck and coach Kennedy for giving me this opportunity to come to Montana and to be involved in this great program. I’m very fortunate.”



A proven track record of developing elite offensive lines, Myers coached five players to All-America honors six times and nine players to All-Big Sky honors 17 times.



Most recently he coached Gavin Ortega to first team All-Big Sky honors in 2025 and second-team All-Big Sky honors the year before. He coached senior Noah Atagi to All-America and first-team All-Big Sky honors, as well as Jordan Lutui who earned second-team All-Big Sky honors.



In 2022, he helped lead Weber State to another 10-win season, including an FBS win over Utah State. During the season Myers coached three players on the offensive line to All-Big Sky honors, including Atagi, Jordan Lutui and Ethan Atagi.



During the spring 2021 season, Weber State finished 5-1 and captured its fourth straight conference title, including the first outright title in school history with a perfect 5-0 Big Sky record. The Wildcats were ranked as high as second in the nation during the season, the highest ranking in school history.



In 2018, the Wildcats repeated as Big Sky champions and again advanced to the FCS Quarterfinals. Myers coached senior offensive tackle Iosua Opeta to consensus All-America honors and first-team All-Big Sky honors. He was also invited to the NFL Draft Combine and played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.



Myers has more than three decades of coaching experience. He came to WSU after spending the 2012 season as the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at UNLV. He also spent two seasons as an assistant coach at UNLV from 2010-11.

Prior to that Myers spent time coaching the offensive line at Louisville (2007-09) and Arizona State (2004-06). He also spent the 2003 season as the assistant head coach and offensive line coach at the University of Utah under Urban Meyer. Jay Hill was a graduate assistant at Utah that season. In addition, Myers spent time as an assistant coach at Washington (2000-02) and Boise State (1998-99).



Myers also has extensive coaching experience in the Big Sky Conference having spent six years at Northern Arizona (1992-97) and nine years (1985-91 and 1982-83) at Eastern Washington. He also spent one season at Southern Illinois.



A native of Seattle, Myers was a Division II honorable mention All-American at Eastern Washington in 1981 and graduated from EWU in 1982 with a bachelor’s degree in education. He received his master’s degree from Eastern Washington in 1986. He and his wife Susan have one daughter, Morgan, and one grandson, Kalix.

