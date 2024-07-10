Watch Now
Montana Grizzlies finalize kickoff times for non-league portion of 2024 schedule

James Dobson / MTN Sports
Montana receiver Junior Bergen celebrates a touchdown catch against Northern Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.
Posted at 5:55 PM, Jul 10, 2024

MISSOULA — Montana has finalized kickoff times for all four of its non-conference football games for the 2024 season. The Grizzlies made the announcement Wednesday via social media.

Montana's season opener on Aug. 31 will be a 7 p.m. start at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies are also promoting this contest as a "blackout" game and encouraging fans to wear black.

The Griz will then travel to North Dakota for a game that was previously announced as a 5 p.m. Mountain start. The team will return home to host Morehead State on Sept. 14, a game that will kick off at 1 p.m.

Montana's final non-league game is Sept. 21 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, a 1 p.m. affair against Western Carolina.

The Grizzlies open their Big Sky Conference schedule Sept. 28 at Eastern Washington. Kickoff times for the Big Sky schedule have yet to be announced.

Montana went 13-2 last season, won its first league title since 2009 and made a trip to the NCAA Division I Football Championship game in Frisco, Texas, where they were defeated 23-3 by South Dakota State.

