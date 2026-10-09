Montana Grizzlies finalize 2027 non-league football schedule

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies have finalized the non-conference portion of their 2027 football schedule, director of athletics Kent Haslam announced Thursday.



The Griz will play three non-conference games in Missoula next September, as the retooled 2027 schedule begins to take shape following the addition of Utah Tech and Southern Utah to the Big Sky Conference.



Montana opens non-conference play Sept. 4 against Lehigh, a previously announced first-time matchup that would be an FCS top-five showdown if played today.



The Grizzlies then host NCAA Division II power Central Washington on Sept. 11, the Wildcats’ fifth visit to Missoula since 2008.



Montana closes non-conference play Sept. 18 against West Florida, another first-time opponent from the East Coast. The Argonauts are in their first season as an FCS program and have already appeared in the Stats Perform top 25 after opening with two victories over ranked opponents.



The Big Sky portion of the 2027 schedule is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks. The season-opening weekend of Aug. 28 is again set to feature a conference opponent, continuing the format that began in 2026 when the NCAA approved the addition of “week zero” to the regular season.



Montana also has non-conference games scheduled for 2028, 2029, 2030 and 2031.



In 2028, the Grizzlies host Monmouth on Sept. 1 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium before opening a home-and-home series with Incarnate Word with a road game Sept. 9 in San Antonio.



In 2029 the Griz face South Dakota State under the bright lights of Las Vegas in the Vegas Kickoff Classic on Sept. 1. Incarnate Word then completes the home-and-home series with a trip to Missoula on Sept. 8.



Montana opens another new home-and-home series in 2030 when Texas Rio Grande Valley comes to Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Aug. 31. The Griz return the trip in 2031, traveling to Edinburg, Texas, to play the Vaqueros on Aug. 30.

