Montana Grizzlies Eli Gillman, Everett O'Donnell take Big Sky Conference weekly honors

MISSOULA — Eli Gillman and punter Everett O'Donnell each earned Big Sky Conference player of the week honors Monday after a pair of standout performances in Montana's 35-14 victory over Utah Tech at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Gillman broke two more Montana records and posted the third-best rushing game of his career — 147 yards and three touchdowns — to earn Big Sky offensive player of the week honors for the third time. For the second straight week he also received an honorable mention for the Stats Perform FCS offensive player of the week.

O'Donnell earned Big Sky special teams player of the week honors after pinning Utah Tech deep in its own territory with several big punts. It is the second time this season a Grizzly has earned the weekly special teams honor under first year coordinator Chris White, and the first of O’Donnell’s career.

A week after setting the program record for career rushing touchdowns, Gillman established a new school record for career total touchdowns Saturday, pushing his tally to 62. He also set a new program record for career points scored among non-kickers, finishing the day with 372.

Gillman's 147-yard effort against Utah Tech marked his 18th career 100-yard rushing game and his second consecutive week with three rushing touchdowns. The performance featured a 75-yard touchdown run — the longest in the Big Sky this week and the second longest of his career.

Gillman also became just the fourth Grizzly in program history to surpass 4,000 career rushing yards, finishing the game with 4,005. He now needs 66 yards to break Yohance Humphrey’s program record of 4,070 rushing yards.

He also moved closer to breaking Big Sky records, tying Sacramento State's Charles Roberts for the conference's all-time rushing touchdown record at 56. Gillman moved into second place in Big Sky history with 62 total touchdowns as well, passing Portland State's Charles Dunn.

The only player left ahead of Gillman on the conference's all-time total touchdown list is Cooper Kupp, who finished his career at Eastern Washington with 77. Gillman now needs 16 total touchdowns to break Kupp's Big Sky record.

O’Donnell helped flip the field for the Grizzlies, pinning Utah Tech inside its own territory with the Blazers’ average drive starting at their own 23-yard line.

The junior from Australia boomed seven punts for 299 yards to average nearly 43 yards per attempt with a long of 51 yards and three inside the 20.

With his help, Montana’s punt team now ranks No. 9 in the FCS and No. 2 in the Big Sky in net punt average at 42.85 yards per attempt.

Gillman, O’Donnell and the Grizzlies now turn their attention to Oregon State — their first FBS opponent since going into Seattle and defeating No. 20 Washington in 2021.

The Griz enter the game at 3-0, while the Beavers sit at 0-2 after a pair of narrow losses to ranked opponents. Montana is 2-12-2 all-time against the Beavers but has won the last two meetings in 1996 and 2001. Kickoff under the lights in Corvallis is set for 9 p.m. (MT).

