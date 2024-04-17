Montana Grizzlies DE Kale Edwards into NCAA transfer portal

MISSOULA — Montana starting defensive end Kale Edwards has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Edwards made the announcement Tuesday night via social media.

"Loved being a GRIZ, and had a lot of fun playing for Montana," Edwards wrote in part on a post to his X account. "However, I have come to the conclusion that my future is elsewhere and I am looking forward to what comes next."

6’4” 235 pic.twitter.com/W6wqjvbNok — Kale Edwards (@kale_edwards) April 17, 2024

The 235-pound Edwards is listed as a redshirt senior on the Grizzlies 2024 roster. He spent the past five years at UM after graduating from Coeur d'Alene High school in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Edwards made 35 total tackles with 4.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss with two forced fumbles in 2023, helping the Grizzlies reach the FCS championship game in Frisco, Texas. He did not play in UM's spring game last week and was limited throughout spring drills due to injury.

Edwards made 24 total tackles during the 2022 season, returning a fumble for a touchdown during a road game against Indiana State.

Edwards was named the Grizzlies' defensive scout team player of the year while redshirting in 2019.