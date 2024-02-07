Montana Grizzlies complete 2024 football signing class with four more additions

MISSOULA — The Montana football program completed its 2024 signing class with the addition of four players, coach Bobby Hauck announced on National Signing Day Wednesday.

The four new players — two from the high school ranks and two transfers — give UM a total of 28 newcomers.

The Grizzlies previously signed 16 players during the early signing period in December and announced the additions of eight transfers in January.

The latest signees include transfers Chrishawn Gordon, a safety from Fresno State, and Ty Morrison, a kicker and punter from the College of the Canyons. High schoolers Monte Gillman, brother of current UM running back Eli Gillman, and offensive lineman Matt Hilden will join the Griz this fall.

In the three waves of signings, the Griz added 13 offensive players, including four on the line, and 10 defensive players.

Nine of the 28 players come from the Treasure State, and eight come from California.

The Griz, who won the 2023 Big Sky Conference championship and advanced to the FCS national championship game, are expected to begin spring practices in early March. The Griz Spring Game will be in April. Montana kicks off its 2024 season Aug. 31 against Missouri State inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.

Below are bios on the four new additions provided by the university.

Chrishawn Gordon, S, R-Sr., 5-11, 186, Oceanside, Calif. / Valley Center HS / Fresno St.

2024 (Sr. – Montana): Came to Montana in time for the spring semester… Played 28 games at Fresno State… Logged 39 tackles (26 solo) in three seasons with the Bulldogs… Also posted one sack and two PBUs at FSU… Helped lead Fresno to a Mountain West championship in 2022 and a trip to the LA Bowl where they beat Washington State.

2023 (Jr. – Fresno St.): Appeared in 12 games… Totaled 22 tackles (14 solo)… Had 1.0 TFL, one sack, one quarterback hurry and two pass breakups… Had a season-high five tackles against Nevada (Sept. 30)… Also had five stops at Utah State (Oct. 13)… Had at least one tackle in eight games.

2022 (R-So. – Fresno St.): Appeared in all 14 games… Got his first career start at safety at New Mexico (Oct. 22)… Totaled 15 tackles (11 solo)… Had 1.0 tackle for loss… Had a career-high four tackles against Hawai’i (Nov. 5)… Was also a special teams contributor, playing on the Bulldogs’ kickoff team... Fall Academic All-MW.

2021 (So. – Fresno St.): Appeared in two games… Had two tackles against Cal Poly (Sept. 11)… also saw game action at Hawai’i (Oct. 2).

2020 (So. – Butte College): Did not have a season due to Covid-19

2019 (Fr. – Dixie State): Appeared in four games as a true freshman for the Trailblazers… Logged six tackles (four solo)… Also logged two pass breakups

High School: Attended Valley Center High School… Earned first team All-League and second team All-State and All-CIF honors… Also competed in track and field … Graduated in June 2019… Gordon also spent some time at El Camino High School.

Personal: From Oceanside, California… Son of Edward and Laevonne Gordon… Lists his favorite athlete as Jalen Ramsey

Ty Morrison, K/P, Jr., 6-3, 205, Valencia, Calif. / Valencia HS / College of the Canyons

2024 (Jr. – Montana): Joined the program in time for winter conditioning with two years of eligibility remaining.

2023 (So. – Coll. of the Canyons): Did not see action.

2022 (Fr. – Coll. of the Canyons): Earned first-team All-Northern Conference honors in 2022…. Helped lead the Cougars to a conference championship… Played in 10 games… Totaled 2,026 yards on 57 attempts, an average of 35.5 yards per punt with a long of 52… Dropped 22 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line with 16 resulting in a fair catch… As a kicker made 12 of 15 field goal attempts with a long of 41 yards and made 30 of 32 PATs for 66 total points – a team high.

High School: Rated a 4.5 star prospect by Chris Sailer Kicking coming out of high school… Played three years on the varsity squad as a kicker and punter… As a punter, totaled 1,702 yards on 51 career attempts to average 33.4 yards per punt, and dropped 9 inside the 20 in 23 games played… As a kicker went 73 for 79 on PAT attempts and made 11 of 19 field goal attempts with a long of 41 yards… Totaled 106 career points.

Monte Gillman, ATH, 5-8, 170, Dassel, Minn. / Dassel-Cokato HS

Rushed for 1,272 yards on 169 attempts his senior season to average 7.2 yards per carry… Also totaled 20 touchdowns that year as a starting running back… Was clocked running a 4.3 second 40 time and a 10.71 in the 100…. A four-year starter on the varsity team… Older brother Eli is a running back on the Montana roster.

Matt Hilden, OL, 6-6, 305, Santa Rosa, Calif. / Cardinal Newman HS

NBL All-Oak League Co-Offensive Linemen of the Year… Named second-team All-Metro OL by the San Francisco Chronicle… Helped lead Cardinal Newman to an NCS D-III runner-up season with and 11-2 record – the third-straight title game appearance for the Cardinals… Named the Cardinal Newman Athlete of the Month for November in 2023… Was a member of an O-line nicknamed the “Pancake Platoon” that helped Cardinal Newman rush for 3,014 yards and 44 rushing TDs in in 2023, averaging 231 yards per game on the ground… A two-way player, played on the defensive line and at quarterback as a junior… Totaled 17 tackles (11 solo) and 3 TFLs in 22 career games on the D-line… As a junior at QB went 135 for 258 passing for 1,631 yards and 21 touchdowns with 8 INTs... Also ran 50 times for 29 yards… Also received interest from San Jose State and Sacramento State.